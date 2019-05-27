June 10–11: Comic competition at Absolute Comedy

Thirty stand-up comics present live auditions — in search of Canada’s next top comic — over three nights in Toronto.

Each evening, 10 comics perform their best material in front of an audience and a panel of industry judges, hosted by Canadian comedian and SiriusXM personality Ben Miner.

Tickets are $12 for June 10 and June 11 at Absolute Comedy, 2335 Yonge St. Doors open nat 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

On June 12 the show moves to Yuk Yuk’s downtown.

Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door.

About this article: