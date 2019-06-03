June 17: Public consultation on city council

A meeting is being held in North Toronto on June 17, one of a series of public sessions the city is holding to seek residents’ ideas about decision making in Toronto.

The city is inviting Torontonians to share their thoughts on the recent downsizing of council and recommend any further changes to its structure.

Five public sessions will be held to provide an opportunity to learn about the city’s governance and decision-making processes, speak with staff and other residents, and provide feedback.

One meeting will be held at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W., main lounge area, on June 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

All sessions start with a one-hour drop-in open house, followed by roundtable discussions and individual input.

All members of the public may attend, speak or submit written comments. Find out more online.

