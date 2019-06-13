Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
For Seniors THINGS TO DO 

June 27: How does the law affect you?

Lawyers deal with unique legal issues of older adults at Barbara Frum Library

0 Comment , , , ,

The Ontario Bar Association presents an informative session for seniors at the Barbara Frum Library, 20 Covington Rd., on June 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Lawyers with experience dealing with the unique legal issues and needs of older adults discuss topics that include capacity concerns, powers of attorney, and remedies for financial abuse of seniors. Learn about the rights and responsibilities of older adults, and those who care for them under Ontario law.

Admission is free.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 13 2019 2:01 pm
Filed in: For Seniors  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Senior games bigger than ever

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Senior games bigger than ever
Locke Library scene of talk on balance for seniors

May 25: Helping seniors improve balance, coordination

Streeter staff Comments Off on May 25: Helping seniors improve balance, coordination

Official status for midtown Probus club

Shawn Star Comments Off on Official status for midtown Probus club

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *