June 27: How does the law affect you?

The Ontario Bar Association presents an informative session for seniors at the Barbara Frum Library, 20 Covington Rd., on June 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Lawyers with experience dealing with the unique legal issues and needs of older adults discuss topics that include capacity concerns, powers of attorney, and remedies for financial abuse of seniors. Learn about the rights and responsibilities of older adults, and those who care for them under Ontario law.

Admission is free.

