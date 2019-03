Teens can find out how Tanaz Bhathena began writing books and how her first novel, A Girl Like That, was published, at Northern District Library, 40 Orchard View Blvd.

“Publishing & Writing: Your Questions Answered” features the author addressing ages 13 to 19 on March 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is free, no registration required.

For more information call 416-393-7603.

