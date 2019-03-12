Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
For Seniors THINGS TO DO 

March 26: Seniors fair at community centre

Free seminars and trade show for Happy Brain, Happy Life

0 Comment , ,

The Central Eglinton Community Centre presents its annual seniors information and active living fair on March 26.

“Healthy Brain, Happy Life” takes place at 160 Eglinton Ave. E. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (doors open at 9:15 a.m.).

Included are a free trade show and a choice of free seminars: Memory and Aging, Overview of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias, and Introduction to Mindfulness.

Lunch is free, while quantities last.

For more information, call 416-392-0511, ext. 228 or email.

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Mar 12 2019 5:51 am
Filed in: For Seniors  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *