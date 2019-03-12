March 26: Seniors fair at community centre
Free seminars and trade show for Happy Brain, Happy Life
The Central Eglinton Community Centre presents its annual seniors information and active living fair on March 26.
“Healthy Brain, Happy Life” takes place at 160 Eglinton Ave. E. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (doors open at 9:15 a.m.).
Included are a free trade show and a choice of free seminars: Memory and Aging, Overview of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias, and Introduction to Mindfulness.
Lunch is free, while quantities last.
For more information, call 416-392-0511, ext. 228 or email.
