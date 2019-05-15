Streeter

May 29: Current trends in Israeli music

Part of Jewish Music Week in Toronto

Benjamin Rubin presents “Current Trends in Israeli Music” at the Barbara Frum Library, 20 Covington Rd., 3rd floor, on May 29.

Tickets are free for the one-hour session at 10 a.m. and may be reserved online.

Arabic, Mediterranean, Spirituality and Rap: Israeli popular music today is vital and dynamic, complex, diverse, colourful and beautiful.

Toronto lawyer, editor and poet (under the name eBenBrandeis) Rubin shows how popular music in Israel both reflects and affects changes in Israeli society. Original English translations of the lyrics will be provided.

The event is part of Jewish Music Week in Toronto.

Posted: May 15 2019 5:35 pm
