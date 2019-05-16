Streeter

May 30: The Holocaust’s impact on music

Part of Jewish Music Week in Toronto

Eric Gertner presents “The Holocaust’s Impact on Music” at the Columbus Centre, Carrier Room, 901 Lawrence Ave. West on May 30.

The one-hour session at 10 a.m is free.

Retired lawyer Gertner examines the impact of the Nazis’ coming to power and the Holocaust on Jewish musicians and Jewish music, beginning with 1933 and take us through to the present, when we witness for the first time in history a Grammy nomination for a Yiddish album.

The event is part of Jewish Music Week in Toronto.

May 16 2019
