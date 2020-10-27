Streeter

Nov. 10: Attend Bedford Park annual meeting

BPRO holding its second AGM on Zoom

The Bedford Park Residents Organization’s second annual general meeting will be quite different from the first one in 2019.

This one on Tuesday, Nov. 10 will be held virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.

BPRO covers the area bordered by Avenue Road, Brook Avenue, Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Registration is required in advance of the AGM by emailing your name, street address and telephone number.  Those who register for the meeting will be sent a link to attend.

For more information about the group and the meeting, check the BPRO website.

 

Oct 27 2020
Community Events  Meetings
