Nov. 6–9: Fall antique and vintage glass show is back

Treasures to make special gifts found at glass-lovers show and sale

The Fall Antique & Vintage Glass Lover’s Show & Sale returns to Lawrence Park Community Church, 2180 Bayview Ave., for four days in November.

The event is free and features a large selection of American & Canadian pressed glass as well as vintage glass from the 1860s through the 1950s, antique and vintage glassware from the 1800s through the 1950s. Included are depression glass, goblets, kitchenware, jadeite, pyrex, milk glass, fenton, barware, and a large variety of coloured glass pieces in a rainbow of colours.

The show runs from Nov. 6 to 9. Hours are Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free parking is also available in the parking lot adjoining the church on Dawlish Avenue and there is a city parking lot just across the church.

For more information visit the website or call at 416-294-3005.

Posted: Nov 1 2019 9:29 am
