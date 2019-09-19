Oct. 3–23: Yonge Lawrence artwalk returns
15th annual event features art displayed in store windows
The Yonge Lawrence Village BIA presents its 15th Annual Artwalk in partnership with The North Toronto Group of Artists from Oct. 3 to 23.
Artwalk is a free, fall event providing three weeks of art exhibits displayed in local store windows.
The public is invited to take a stroll through the Yonge Lawrence Village and view as many displays as possible. Everyone will have a chance to vote for their favourite window display by going online to the BIA`s website to vote for the the People’s Choice award.
A random winner, selected from the votes received, will win a gift certificate from a Yonge Lawrence Village merchant.
