Oct. 3–23: Yonge Lawrence artwalk returns

The Yonge Lawrence Village BIA presents its 15th Annual Artwalk in partnership with The North Toronto Group of Artists from Oct. 3 to 23.

Artwalk is a free, fall event providing three weeks of art exhibits displayed in local store windows.

The public is invited to take a stroll through the Yonge Lawrence Village and view as many displays as possible. Everyone will have a chance to vote for their favourite window display by going online to the BIA`s website to vote for the the People’s Choice award.

A random winner, selected from the votes received, will win a gift certificate from a Yonge Lawrence Village merchant.

