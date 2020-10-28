Tragedy leads midtown columnist to writing children’s book

Many of you have been reading my columns in Streeter for the past few years. During that time I have highlighted midtown Toronto businesses, changes to the neighbourhood, entertainment venues and coffee shops, shared my thoughts on matters relating to the COVID19 pandemic and more.

What I have not told you about is the devastating personal tragedy I have suffered.

You see, just over a year and a half ago, my sister, with whom I shared an unbelievably close bond, died at the age of 49, robbing us both of the decades longer that we were supposed to have together as sisters.

While losing my sister has changed me and my life forever, it has also inspired me to try to make something positive thing come out of it.

That is why I wrote my recently released children’s fiction book titled A Sister in Heaven, which I hope can help some kids who are grieving the loss of a sibling feel a little less sad and maybe even a little more hopeful.

Although A Sister in Heaven is primarily for children, I think the message in the book could be helpful for anyone who has had to endure the loss of a loved one.

Contact me at andrea.freedman@hotmail.com to purchase your copy.

