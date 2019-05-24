Riverdale-East York Daily Update

Bach Fest with a difference on Danforth

The annual Bach Fest gets underway today and runs all weekend, but with a few changes in the festival that celebrates baroque music. This year two Canadian compositions are also featured in the festival, which takes place mainly at St. Barnabas-on-the-Danforth. But also a late-night event has been added at the Black Swan, across and down the street, so patrons can enjoy a beer with their Bach. See the Things To Do listing and interview with the artistic director.

Squirrel caused power outage to 3,800 homes

About 3,800 homes in South Riverdale and Leslieville were without power for most of May 23 — apparently thanks to a squirrel touching a line near a transformer. The outage was sparked before 8 a.m. Toronto Hydro tweeted it was working on bringing power back in an area defined as Dundas Street East to Unwin Avenue and Cherry Street to Leslie Street. By 7 p.m. Hydro reported it was still trying to restore power to a small number of homes in the area.

Town hall heard concerns about disability program cuts

About 45 people attended a town hall meeting at Riverdale Presbyterian Church on Thursday afternoon on the provincial government’s planned changes to the Ontario Disability Support Program and Ontario Works. Residents are concerned the changes will cut support from those suffering from episodic disabilities, like cancer, MS, chronic pain and mental illness, meeting organizer Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns said. “It’s simply wrong for the Ford Conservatives to keep taking things away from the province’s most vulnerable groups,” Tabuns said. “We should be supporting vulnerable people, not making things worse by ripping away support.”

