Riverdale-East York Daily Updates

More information released on East York homicide

The teenage victim of the fatal hit-and run on Cedarvale Avenue early Monday morning has been identified and video of the vehicle suspected of having run him down has been released by Toronto police. Matthew Dreaver, 16, has been identified as the boy struck and killed by an SUV on Cedarvale Avenue in East York.

Police briefed media near the scene of the homicide earlier this afternoon, saying the incident began when Dreaver and a 14-year-old friend had a dispute with two occupants of a motor vehicle behind a nearby Shopper’s Drug Mart before 2 a.m. on Monday. The men allegedly followed the boys to Cedarvale Avenue where the SUV jumped a curb and struck Dreaver, police said.

A small forest planted on Victoria Park

One hundred and twenty new trees and shrubs were planted in less than an hour on Saturday morning by community members drawn to the city’s volunteer planting project. In fact, so many people showed up to help that the city ran out of trees for everyone to plant in the corner of Taylor Creek Park alongside Victoria Park Avenue. More about the event — with pictures — in the News section.

Fatal hit-and-run was intentional, police say

A boy, 16, was run down and killed by dark-coloured SUV that followed him on Cedarvale Avenue near Stan Wadlow Park early this morning, police say. The incident was first called a collision resulting in a pedestrian with “vital signs absent” when officers arrived at the scene but witnesses said the vehicle jumped the curb to strike the teenager, leading police to call it a homicide.

