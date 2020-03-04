Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

100 Gamble Avenue Building
Vatche Ayvazian Police are investigating after 22 cars were broken into last night
Edition: 
NEWS 

22 cars in Gamble underground garage broken into

Items stolen March 3 evening from apartment parking lot

0 Comment , , ,

Toronto Police are investigating after 22 vehicles in an East York underground parking lot were broken into and items stolen late Tuesday night.

The alleged vandalism and theft took place at 100 Gamble Ave., near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive. Residents discovered it Wednesday morning and called police.

Building resident Brian, 36, who didn’t want his last name used, said his family was a victim of the vandalism.

“This is unacceptable,” he said. “My mother’s car was trashed, the windows were cracked, there were scratch marks everywhere. I hope police find the person that was responsible for this.”

This is the second time in four months that vehicles were reportedly damaged in the apartments underground parking lot.

Another resident of the Gamble apartment said he was lucky to find his vehicle wasn’t broken into.

“I’m really thankful — I had cash in my car and I think what had happened was a wake-up call for me to stop leaving cash in my car,” said Mateo, 29.

Police are asking victims to contact investigators at 416-808-5510.

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Mar 4 2020 9:51 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Funeral arrangements announced

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Funeral arrangements announced
Murder-suicide suspected at 141 Davisville Ave.

Deaths in Davisville apartment called murder-suicide

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Deaths in Davisville apartment called murder-suicide

Man arrested for synagogue break-ins

Shawn Star Comments Off on Man arrested for synagogue break-ins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *