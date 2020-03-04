22 cars in Gamble underground garage broken into

Toronto Police are investigating after 22 vehicles in an East York underground parking lot were broken into and items stolen late Tuesday night.

The alleged vandalism and theft took place at 100 Gamble Ave., near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive. Residents discovered it Wednesday morning and called police.

THEFT FROM AUTOS:

100 Gamble Ave

– reports of 20+ vehicles broken into in the underground parking lot

– no reported injuries

– if you are a victim, pls call 4168085510 or 4168082222

– you can report it online on the @TorontoPolice website

– ongoing investigation#GO455333

March 4, 2020

Building resident Brian, 36, who didn’t want his last name used, said his family was a victim of the vandalism.

“This is unacceptable,” he said. “My mother’s car was trashed, the windows were cracked, there were scratch marks everywhere. I hope police find the person that was responsible for this.”

This is the second time in four months that vehicles were reportedly damaged in the apartments underground parking lot.

Another resident of the Gamble apartment said he was lucky to find his vehicle wasn’t broken into.

“I’m really thankful — I had cash in my car and I think what had happened was a wake-up call for me to stop leaving cash in my car,” said Mateo, 29.

Police are asking victims to contact investigators at 416-808-5510.

