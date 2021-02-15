Streeter

Streeter

Police investigate man shot
Streeter File Photo SHOT AT HOME: Police are looking for three suspects after a 51-year-old was wounded in East York.
51-year-old was shot in his East York home, police say

Three men allegedly entered and shot him at home near Broadview and Erindale

The man wounded by gunfire in the Playter Estates area less than two days ago was shot at his own residence, police say.

The 51-year-old was in his residence when three unknown men entered and shot him in the leg, Const. Michelle Flannery told Streeter today.

Three males are being sought after the shooting that was originally reported as taking place at Broadview and Erindale avenues, the intersection near Broadview Station.

The victim, reported to have been seriously wounded, was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Flannery said.

She was unable to share any further details as the the investigation is ongoing.

Police reported on social media on Feb. 13 at 11:55 p.m. they were responding to reports of a man shot and found  an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.

Story continues after ad

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, police said.

A shell casing was found in the area.

Three persons, reported to have fled the scene on foot, are described as black males. One is described as in his 20s or 30s and wearing a black jacket, beige pants, black and white runners, and a red hoodie. The second is said to be wearing a black jacket, hoodie, black mask, black pants and black shoes. The third is described as wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

