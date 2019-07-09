Streeter

Toronto Police WANTED: Jameal Wayne Johnson, 36, is sought by police after a vehicle was forced off the road and a shot fired in the Gerrard-Victoria Park area.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after car fired at

Altercation between two drivers began on Danforth, grew to three vehicles in interaction near Gerrard-Victoria Park

An “armed and dangerous” 36-year-old man is sought by Toronto police after an altercation between drivers on Danforth Avenue at Main Street escalated into a vehicle being forced off the road and a shot being fired on Victoria Park Avenue early on July 6.

At about 2 a.m., a man driving eastbound on Danforth had an interaction with a driver, 19, in another car, police say. The 19-year-old reportedly drove away south on Main Street, followed by the man, who tried to cut him off.

The 19-year-old man then drove east on Gerrard Street East toward Victoria Park, as a third vehicle joined the fray.

Heading north on Victoria Park, the two pursuing vehicles tried to box the 19-year-old in and force him off the road, police said.

The vehicles were damaged and a gunshot was fired into the 19-year-old’s vehicle, according to police.

Jameal Wayne Johnson, 36, of Toronto, is wanted to face seven charges including dangerous driving, unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life.

Police released a photo of the suspect. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Posted: Jul 9 2019 8:32 am
Filed in: NEWS
