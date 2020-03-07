Streeter

Vatche Ayvazian Police are investigating after 22 cars were broken into last night
Arrest for theft and mischief after underground garage break-ins

Man faces 23 counts of mischief, three counts of theft after Gamble Ave. incidents

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, the day after vehicles in an East York underground parking lot were broken into and items were stolen, police say.

Police reported on March 4 that residents of 100 Gable Ave., near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive, discovered the vandalism and thefts Wednesday morning.

A man had allegedly broken into multiple vehicles overnight and fled the area. Police were called and investigated.

On March 5, Jeffery McGough of no fixed address was arrested.

He was to appear in court on March 5 to face charges of 21 counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break-in instruments.

 

Mar 7 2020
