Arrest made in East York saliva-spreading case
Woman was sought for mischief after images showed coughing and spitting on Pape Ave. bank machine
Police arrested a woman yesterday, nearly two weeks after surveillance images showed a female spreading saliva around a bank machine on Pape Avenue at Gowan Avenue.
The woman was identified and located with the help of the public, police said.
A woman was shown on security camera footage to have spit, coughed and wiped saliva on and around the ATM over a five-minute period around 5:30 a.m. on April 30.
Holly Hobbs, 32, of Toronto was arrested May 12 and charged with mischief.
She is scheduled to appear in court today.
About this article: