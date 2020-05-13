Arrest made in East York saliva-spreading case

Police arrested a woman yesterday, nearly two weeks after surveillance images showed a female spreading saliva around a bank machine on Pape Avenue at Gowan Avenue.

The woman was identified and located with the help of the public, police said.

A woman was shown on security camera footage to have spit, coughed and wiped saliva on and around the ATM over a five-minute period around 5:30 a.m. on April 30.

Holly Hobbs, 32, of Toronto was arrested May 12 and charged with mischief.

She is scheduled to appear in court today.

