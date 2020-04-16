Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

bungalow fire in East York
Rodger Burnside/Streeter BUNGALOW FIRE: Police watch an East York home where a person had died after a fire the day before.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Body found in fire-ravaged East York bungalow

Firefighters told no one home at Taylor Drive address before fatality discovered

0 Comment , , , ,

Light snow falls over the quiet, ravine-perched neighbourhood of Taylor Drive in Old East York.

Only a police car and a string of caution tape in front of one of the area’s typically modest bungalows hints something terrible happened here the day before.

A body was found inside the house on April 15 after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had engulfed the tree-shrouded house, Toronto Fire Services report.

Emergency crews were called to 7 Taylor Dr,, near Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive, at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a call from someone passing by.

“A caller on the street reported black smoke from a bungalow,” said Capt. David Eckerman, public information officer for TFS. “When we arrived we saw the smoke and immediately raised the fire to two alarms, which means about nine trucks.”

Neighbours told firefighters they thought no one was at home at the bungalow. And initial police alerts on Twitter indicated no reports of injuries.

But entering the house after the fire was put out, firefighters found a person on the main floor, Eckerman said.

The person was pronounced dead.

No details concerning the identity of the deceased have been released.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was notified and is investigating the fire, along with Toronto Fire and Toronto Police services.

It’s the second fatal fire in Toronto within 12 hours. A person had also been pronounced dead after a fire in a midtown highrise at about 8:30 p.m. on April 14.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg expressed condolences for both fatalities on Twitter.

On April 13, Pegg had also told a press conference that fires had increased this year over last and warned residents to take precautions while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 16 2020 5:33 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Leaside masseur charged with sexual assault

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Leaside masseur charged with sexual assault

Leaside mom warns ‘be aware’ after son attacked

Shawn Star Comments Off on Leaside mom warns ‘be aware’ after son attacked
Toronto forensic vehicle at shooting scene

Man killed in shooting outside Danforth bar

Vatché Ayvazian Comments Off on Man killed in shooting outside Danforth bar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *