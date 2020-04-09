Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

police recount story of fallen ladder
Streeter File Photo ATTEMPTED BREAK-IN: Police say a man failed to escape across rooftops after his ladder fell over.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Break-in escape foiled—by falling ladder, police report

Man arrested after rooftop chase in Danforth-Coxwell area

0 Comment , , ,

An attempted break-in near Danforth and Coxwell avenue with a ladder this afternoon failed when the ladder fell, leaving the man stranded off the ground, police say.

A man was arrested shortly afterwards, but not before a spirited attempt to escape atop the buildings.

“He was trying to break into a building using a ladder but the ladder fell over,” said police media relations officer Const. Alex Li. “This left him jumping over rooftops attempting to flee.”

Police had received the call around 3:30 p.m.

A police twitter report said the male allegedly kicked in a window and entered a home — presumably before the ladder fell away.

The area was closed off by police during the rooftop pursuit but re-opened within the hour.

No injuries were reported.

The identity of the person arrested has not been released except to say it was an adult male, Li said.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 9 2020 6:55 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Parking officer injured in Moore Park

Shawn Star Comments Off on Parking officer injured in Moore Park

March 15: Storytelling at the Tranzac Club

Streeter staff Comments Off on March 15: Storytelling at the Tranzac Club

Uber driver sought for sex assault

Shawn Star Comments Off on Uber driver sought for sex assault

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *