Security camera images of saliva-spreadinhg
Toronto Police MISCHIEF: Two of four images released by police in investigation of alleged saliva spreading incident.
NEWS 

Cameras catch woman allegedly spreading saliva on bank machine

Police seek identity of woman in images, urge Pape ATM users to get medical advice

Police have released security camera images from a bank at Pape and Gowan avenues on May 1 after a woman was alleged to have purposely spread her saliva on and around an ATM.

Anyone who used the bank machine at 1002 Pape Ave. between 5:38 a.m. and 9 a.m., on April 30 is advised to contact Telehealth Ontario or a family doctor for medical attention.

Police are also seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman shown in the security camera images.

It is reported a woman entered the bank at 5:33 a.m. on April 30 and began spitting, coughing and wiping her saliva on the ATM and the surrounding area. She was seen to leave five minutes later.

The incident was discovered by bank staff at 9 a.m. and police were called.

The woman is wanted in the investigation of alleged mischief, interference with property.

She is described as wearing dark hair in a bun, silver hoop earrings, a brown coat, a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and was carrying a blue bag.

Telehealth Ontario can be reached at 1-866-797-0000.

 

May 2 2020 12:01 pm
NEWS
