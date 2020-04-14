Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Pharmacy robbery image
Toronto Police IDENTITY SOUGHT: Image from police shows a man wearing a medical mask outside the robbed pharmacy.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Danforth-Coxwell pharmacy robbed, woman attacked

Images released by police show man wearing medical mask

0 Comment , ,

Police are seeking help to identify a masked man shown in security camera images after a pharmacy near Danforth and Coxwell avenues was robbed and a woman attacked.

The robber got away with items from the pharmacy, though he failed to get a purse from the woman who suffered minor injuries, police reported.

The incidents began on April 11 at about 6:45 p.m. when a man wearing a medical mask entered the pharmacy and stole a quantity of items from the pharmacy and assaulted the staff to escape, according to police.

Afterwards in the pharmacy parking lot, the man allegedly attacked the woman, attempting to rob her purse.

Pharmacy robbery image
Toronto PoliceROBBERY: Image of man inside the robbed pharmacy at Danforth and Coxwell avenues.

Investigators released several images of a man on April 13 and requested the public’s assistance identifying him.

The man is described as being 6-foot-1, having a large build, and weighing 250 pounds. He is thought to be 30 to 40, with a short black afro and a full black beard.

He was seen wearing a black hooded coat, black track pants with white stripes, grey shoes, and a black backpack.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 14 2020 1:16 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Male nurse charged with sexual assault

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Male nurse charged with sexual assault
Oakwood and Rosemount avenue crossing walk

Fire truck driver charged for striking 11-year-old girl in crosswalk

Vatché Ayvazian Comments Off on Fire truck driver charged for striking 11-year-old girl in crosswalk

Local cops support troops overseas

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Local cops support troops overseas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *