Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
NEWS 

Dec. 7–8: Model railroad Holiday Show

Club presents show in East York for kids and adults

0 Comment , ,

The Model Railroad Club of Toronto hosts its 2019 Holiday Show over two days in East York at 11 Curity Ave.

You can see Canada’s premier O scale model railroad, as well as watch dozens of trains, both freight and passenger, as they pass through cities, towns and countryside.

There’s lots to see and great fun for kids and adults alike.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children or seniors. Parking is free. Or take the 91C Woodbine bus from Woodbine Station. (Note, the  basement location is not wheelchair accessible.)

The Model Railroad Club is in its sixth year of reconstruction after having moved from Liberty Village. For more information, see the club’s website, send an email or phone 416-536-8927.

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Nov 23 2019 10:03 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *