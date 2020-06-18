East Yorkers already celebrating at-home Canada Day

East Yorkers usually make a big deal out of July 1, with a Canada Day parade winding through the former borough and festivities at Stan Wadlow Park.

The parade and park festivities have been cancelled due to the pandemic, but East York residents are still making a big deal out of the day — maybe even a bigger deal, since activities are now taking place throughout the month of June leading up to Canada Day.

For example, the East York Canada Day organizers are issuing weekly challenges to East Yorkers to create videos that can become part of the Canada Day 2020 @Home in East York virtual celebration.

The challenge for the first week was to submit a video of oneself or an entire household singing “O Canada” or dancing to Canadian music.

The current challenge for the week starting June 17 is to create a video expressing “why you love living in our community and in our country,” according to the festival website.

Next week’s project is to show do-it-yourself decorations — doors, balconies, windows, porches, and so on — all in red and white.

More information on how to participate in the challenges can be found online.

Canada Day-themed face masks are also being sold for $10 with proceeds to be donated to Red Door Family Shelter and our local food banks through Community Centre 55.

More virtual events including games and prizes are also being planned.

Canadian television personality Rick Mercer, who lives in the area, has made a video for the organizers to promote the event.

