Hit-and-run on Cedarvale treated as homicide

A teenage boy was “intentionally struck” and killed by a vehicle on Cedarvale Avenue near Stan Wadlow Park early this morning, police say.

The incident around 2 a.m. was first called a collision resulting in a pedestrian with “vital signs absent” (VSA) when officers arrived at the scene.

FTRPI collision near Woodbine Ave and O’Connor Drive, reports of a pedestrian VSA. Officers are O/S. No suspect(s) description, or direction of travel. Witnesses call 416-808-1900 @trafficservices @tps54div @tps55div 1930833 ^ma — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 7, 2019

The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital and the investigation was turned over to homicide detectives.

“Our investigation up to this point reveals that the victim was intentionally struck by a motor vehicle,” Det. Leslie Dunkley told media near the site at about 10 a.m. today.

A dark-coloured SUV had been reportedly following the boy who was walking on the sidewalk, Dunkley said. The vehicle allegedly jumped the curb to hit the boy, believed to be 16 years old.

Witnessed have reported there seemed to be some interaction between the victim and the people in the car, police said.

The SUV is thought to have have had two occupants and was last seen heading north on Woodbine Avenue, a block west of Cedarvale.

As of 12:30 p.m. today, police have still cordoned off a section of Trenton and Cedarvale avenues, plus part of the parking lot on the west side of Cedarvale opposite the Kiwanis swimming pool and Stan Wadlow Clubhouse. The alleged murder scene is also just south of Parkside Public School and north of East York Memorial Arena, both on the east side of Cevarvale.

Police are seeking further witnesses to the hit and run and are scouring the area for security camera footage.

The vehicle should have damage to its front end, Dunkley said.

Police are expected to release descriptions of the perpetrators later today.

