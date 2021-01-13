Identities of two men sought in Crescent Town shooting investigation

Police have released images of two males being sought in the investigation of a shooting in the Crescent Town apartment complex three weeks ago.

Officers reported responding to a call for a shooting near Crescent Town Road and Victoria Park Avenue on Dec. 23 at 5:04 p.m.

Two men had reportedly had a brief conversation with the victim in a courtyard, before one of them pepper sprayed the victim while the other pulled a handgun from a satchel and fired a shot.

The victim was allegedly struck in the left leg.

All three fled on foot, police said.

Video released by police show two men, believed to be the suspects, running through the Crescent Town grounds.

A photo released by police show one of the men the previous day.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to help identify the men to contact police.

One of the men is described as 18 to 19 years old and light-skinned, wearing a black sweater, black pants, black shoes and a face mask.

The other was described as 18 to 19 years old and light-skinned, with long black hair in a ponytail, a black sweater, black pants, black shoes and a face mask. He was carrying a satchel.

