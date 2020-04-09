Streeter

bank holdup reported at Danforth and Logan
Rodger Burnside/Streeter BANK ROBBERY: A bank at the corner of Danforth and Logan avenues was held up shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Male flees with cash from Danforth bank holdup

Claimed to have weapon but it was not seen, police say

A bank at Danforth and Logan avenues was held up this afternoon by a male claiming to have a weapon, police report.

“The male suspect indicated he had a weapon but it was not seen or shown,” said media relations officer Const. Alex Li.

Police arrived within minutes of receiving the call at 1:54 p.m., Li said. But the suspect had apparently fled on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.

notice on door re bank holdup
CLOSED: Notice in window of bank at corner where holdup was reported.

No injuries were reported.

A description of the alleged bank robber has not been released.

Although police generally do not release names of robbed banks, the Canada Trust branch at the corner of Danforth and Logan was closed earlier than its usual closing time during the coronavirus pandemic of 4 p.m.

A sign in the door at about 3 p.m. said the branch was temporarily closed.

Li said the bank robbery appeared unrelated to the police pursuit of another alleged criminal further east at Danforth and Coxwell Avenue at about 3:30 p..m..

In that case a man was arrested after attempting to break into a building using a ladder and trying to elude police by jumping across rooftops.

