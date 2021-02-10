Man, 47, gunned down in East Danforth condo garage

A 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the condominium parking garage on Danforth Avenue last night.

Officers responded to a medical emergency at 2301 Danforth Ave., an apartment building at the corner of Danforth and Morton Road on Feb. 9 at about 10:24 p.m.

In the garage they found an unconscious male with serious gunshot wounds. Despite paramedics applying CPR and first aid, the man succumbed to his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified today as Harry Lainas of Toronto.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and they are checking footage from the building’s surveillance cameras. Anyone with security camera video asked to call investigators.

The newly built, eight-storey condo has been been open to residents only since mid-2020.

Two weeks of the gun

This was Toronto’s ninth homicide of 2021, the sixth in the past two weeks, and the fourth in four days. All were victims of gunfire.

In addition to Lainas, killed on Danforth Avenue, recent homicide victims in the city include:

• Cam-Thanh Tat, 62, of Toronto believed to have been shot to death at 1853 Lawrence Ave. E. in the Wexford neighbourhood on Feb. 8.

• Michael Opong Berchie, 23, of Brampton who suffered gunshot wounds in a vehicle near Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue on Feb. 8.

• Abdulrahman Patel, 21, who died of multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot at 5790 Sheppard Ave. E. in Malvern on Feb. 6.

• Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, who died of gunshot wounds while driving his car into the garage of an apartment building at 40 Falstaff Ave. in the Rustic community on Jan. 31.

• Sirac Tesfay, 23, of Toronto and a woman was critically injured after gunfire in a laneway near Mathersfield Drive in north Rosedale on Jan. 29.

