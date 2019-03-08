Man escapes police custody in East York

Police report a man escaped their custody early Thursday evening from a medical facility near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues.

Duarte Borges, 56, was last seen on March 7 at 7:01 p.m., before he escaped and fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Michael Garron Hospital is at Coxwell and Mortimer but police were not saying whether Borges was being treated at the hospital.

Police requested the public’s assistance locating the man who is described as 5-foot-5, 140 lbs. He has a slim build and grey hair, and is unshaven with a slight moustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, a grey toque with a logo on the front, black pants, and tan boots. He walks with a limp, police said.

He is known to frequent the East York area, as well as downtown.

Police said they do not believe he is a risk to public safety.

