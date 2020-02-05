Streeter

Toronto forensic vehicle at shooting scene
Vatche Ayvazian/Streeter DANFORTH SHOOTING: Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a bar on Danforth Avenue.
Man killed in shooting outside Danforth bar

Found unconscious by police, rushed to hospital but pronounced dead

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting outside a Danforth Avenue bar early this morning.

Police responded to calls about a shooting on Danforth east of Greenwood about 3 .a.m on Feb. 6. Officers found a man outside the Eastenders bar unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, police reported. Witnesses have also told police they saw two or three people wearing dark clothing fleeing the scene.

“I’m shocked and scared,” said nearby resident Lilly, 28, who didn’t want to give her last name. “I hope they find the person or people that committed this unspeakable act. I’m beyond terrified — you never expected something like this to happen in your area.”

This is an “ongoing investigation,” a police media relations officer said. “Anyone who was in the area who may have seen something is urged to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers.”

Police count the homicide as Toronto’s ninth of 2020.

