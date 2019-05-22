Man surrenders in Peel five months after robberies in Danforth-Coxwell area

The investigation of two robberies near Danforth and Coxwell avenues in late 2018 came to an end last week when a man walked into a Peel Region police station and surrendered.

Police say a man armed with a knife entered a take-out restaurant in the area on Dec. 30 and 31 last year and approached victims at the service counter. Both times he allegedly escaped with cash.

On May 18, 2019, a man surrendered to Peel police.

Kyle Fizzard, 24, of Toronto, was investigated by the Toronto Police hold-up squad and charged with two counts of Robbery with an offensive weapon.

He appeared in court on May 21.

