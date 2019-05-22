Streeter

Robberies near Danforth-Coxwell
Streeter File Photo ROBBERIES: A man armed with a knife robbed a restaurant in the Danforth area in late December, police say.
Man surrenders in Peel five months after robberies in Danforth-Coxwell area

Escaped with cash after brandishing knife in restaurant in December 2018, police say

The investigation of two robberies near Danforth and Coxwell avenues in late 2018 came to an end last week when a man walked into a Peel Region police station and surrendered.

Police say a man armed with a knife entered a take-out restaurant in the area on Dec. 30 and 31 last year and approached victims at the service counter. Both times he allegedly escaped with cash.

On May 18, 2019, a man surrendered to Peel police.

Kyle Fizzard, 24, of Toronto, was investigated by the Toronto Police hold-up squad and charged with two counts of Robbery with an offensive weapon.

He appeared in court on May 21.

