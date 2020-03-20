Most east end coffee shops still open — but with changes

Can you still get a coffee in Riverdale and East York?

Sure. Most cafés are still open in the area.

After all, the area is known for its diverse shops serving up coffee, tea, hot chocolate and assorted treats indoors and on patios.

But you will have to take your latte and muffin to go, as open shops are heeding the encouragement of the city’s medical health officer to shut down eat-in options but continue providing takeout.

And you may to check the hours before showing up for your caffeine hit. Many cafés are posting reduced hours for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

Here’s a rundown showing what we know so far about the status of 18 coffee shops in Riverdale and East York, generally moving from west to east.

Do you have information to add to this story? Email us.

Broadview Espresso

• 817 Broadview Ave. north of Danforth Avenue

Open for takeout with hours reduced to weekdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., takeout only.

SUPERNOVA Coffee

• 897 Broadview Ave. at Browning Ave.

Closed temporarily.

Rooster Coffee House

• 479 Broadview Ave. south of Danforth

Closed temporarily as of March 19.

Juliana Social Cafe

• 387 Broadview Ave. north of Gerrard Street East

Closed temporarily.

Starbucks

• 106 Danforth Ave.

• 604 Danforth Ave.

• 888 Danforth Ave.

• 978 Coxwell Ave.

Open for takeout with regular hours so far. Employees say they are waiting to hear whether Starbucks will close altogether.

Goat Coffee Co.

• 355 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 5 p.m.

Second Cup

• 893 Pape Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. each day. All Second Cup outlets are accepting only cards for payment, no cash.

Tim Hortons

• 426 Danforth Ave.

Store that just opened earlier this month is open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. each day.

Riverdale Perk Cafe

• 633 Logan Ave. south of Withrow Park

Open for takeout with hours reduced, closing at 4 p.m. each day.

Bread & Roses Bakery Cafe

• 508 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with regular hours.

Red Rocket Coffee

• 1364 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with regular hours.

Mofer Coffee

• 1577 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m.

Zav Coffee Shop

• 2048 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 4 p.m.

Coffee Time

• 2146 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 7 p.m.

Press Books. Coffee. Vinyl.

• 2442 Danforth Ave.

Bookstore open and coffee available for takeout only.

This information has been confirmed with store staff, but is subject to change. Streeter will be updating the article as new or revised details are received.

