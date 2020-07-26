Multiple suspects sought after double shooting in East York

Toronto police say they are looking for “multiple suspects” following an apartment building shooting that sent two men to hospital in life-threatening condition early this morning.

Officers were called to Dawes Road at 1:47 a.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot in an apartment building, according to police on Twitter.

They found two adult male victims who were rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Investigators are looking for multiple suspects, as well as witnesses and video, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released but one resident at 390 Dawes Rd., out walking her dog the next day, said she had been talking with one of the young men the day before.

“He was friendly and said he was thinking of getting a small dog like mine,” she said. “Then next thing I heard he had been shot.”

The double shooting in her building left her “feeling depressed,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information, video or dash cam footage to contact them.

