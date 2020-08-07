Murder charged after man found dead in Greenwood house

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for murder after police found a body in an East York house yesterday.

Officers responded to a report of a deceased man at a residence in the area of Greenwood and Mortimer avenues at 10:08 a.m., according to a police news release this morning.

The police investigation at the semi-detached house at 977 Greenwood Ave., south of Mortimer, resulted in the arrest.

The victim has been identified as Chadwick Francis, 37, of Toronto.

Police say there is no further threat to public safety. The house remains cordoned off by police tape and guarded to maintain the crime scene, officers on the scene said today.,

Michael Duhame of Toronto faces a charge of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court via telephone remand this morning.

The homicide is the 39th in Toronto this year.

