Officer arrested in investigation of sexual exploitation of girl, 16, in East York

A police officer is among 10 men charged with obtaining sexual services from persons under 18.

The charges arise from an investigation by the police service’s human trafficking team since November 2019, police revealed in a press release yesterday.

Between March and May 2020, investigators launched Project “One Six” — possibly a reference to the victim’s age.

It was intended to identify and arrest those who had purchased sexual services from a 16-year-old girl in the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues.

One of the men was identified as Constable Peter Roberts, 49, an 11-year veteran of the force, recently assigned to 51 Division. That division covers the part of Central Toronto south of Bloor Street and west of the Don Valley.

Roberts was arrested March 13 and suspended without pay from the force, police say.

He is scheduled to appear next in court on June 24.

He and nine other men, ranging in age from 19 to 45, each face a single charge of “obtaining sexual services for consideration from persons under 18 years of age,” according to police.

