Owners of stolen jewellery sought by police

Toronto police are trying to find the rightful owners of jewellery they recovered after a break-and-enter arrest near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues in spring.

A photograph of two items believed to have been stolen was released by police on Aug. 27.

A collection of ladies jewellery and a small quantity of foreign currency had been found in the possession of a man who had been arrested in the area on April 21.

Mark Hardy, 52, of Toronto, was charged with numerous offences relating to breaking and entering.

Investigators are sharing the photograph with the public as part of their efforts to return all recovered property to their owners.

It is possible the owner is not aware the property is missing, police said.

