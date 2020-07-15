Police seek suspect in double stabbing near Danforth and Main

Police are looking for a “known suspect” who allegedly fled the East Danforth area after two people suffered stabbing injuries after noon hour today.

Officers were flagged down near Danforth Avenue and Main Street at 12:36 p.m. by a woman with serious injuries believed to be a stab wound, police reported on Twitter.

Police then found a second victim, a male, also with serious injuries.

Medics were rushed to the scene and both victims were taken to hospital with what were believed toi be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect who fled the area is described as a black male with a light complexion, 5-foot-8, and with a thin build. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and red pants,

Police warned he may have a gun.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story and may be updated shortly.

