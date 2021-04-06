Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Alleged murder victim Cynthia Coffey
Toronto Police
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Second-degree murder charge in East York death of woman

Cynthia Coffey, 64, found dead in apartment, man who allegedly knew her arrested by police

0 Comment , , , , ,

A 46-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder yesterday after a woman was found dead in an East York apartment Sunday evening.

Police said the accused and the deceased knew each other.

The woman was found by officers in an apartment in the Pape and Gamble avenue area when they responded to a call for a missing person on April 4 at 8:22 p.m., police said today.

The woman had apparently not been heard from for some time.

Story continues after ad

When officers found her in the apartment she had significant injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene, police reported.

She has been identified as Cynthia Coffey, 64, of Toronto. On Facebook her friends know hers as Cindy.

Hugo Munoz, 46, of Toronto was arrested on April 5 and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear virtually in court the same day.

Police are calling this an active investigation and they continue to carry out inquiries in the area.

It is counted as Toronto’s 19th homicide of the year.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 6 2021 10:40 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Man wanted for east Leaside murder

Suspect in east Leaside murder identified

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Suspect in east Leaside murder identified
scene of triple shooting

Triple shooting in East York’s Crescent Town

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Triple shooting in East York’s Crescent Town
Man charge in knifepoint robbery

Knifepoint robbery allegedly started with classified ad

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Knifepoint robbery allegedly started with classified ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *