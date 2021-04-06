Second-degree murder charge in East York death of woman

A 46-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder yesterday after a woman was found dead in an East York apartment Sunday evening.

Police said the accused and the deceased knew each other.

The woman was found by officers in an apartment in the Pape and Gamble avenue area when they responded to a call for a missing person on April 4 at 8:22 p.m., police said today.

The woman had apparently not been heard from for some time.

When officers found her in the apartment she had significant injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene, police reported.

She has been identified as Cynthia Coffey, 64, of Toronto. On Facebook her friends know hers as Cindy.

Hugo Munoz, 46, of Toronto was arrested on April 5 and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear virtually in court the same day.

Police are calling this an active investigation and they continue to carry out inquiries in the area.

It is counted as Toronto’s 19th homicide of the year.

