Suspected shooting leaves man dead in East York stairwell

Fourteen police cars and vans lined the streets in front of an East York apartment building and around the corner this morning as officers investigated the death of a man found in a stairwell.

Police were called to 75 Eastdale Ave., north of Goodwood Park Crescent, at about 4:45 a.m. to find a man deceased in the building.

A shell casing from a gun was discovered nearby, according to a police tweet.

The man has been identified as Warren Pearson, 21, of Toronto.

The homicide unit has taken over investigation of the case, police representative Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said.

After an initial investigation, police believe Pearson came to the building about 12:45 a.m. and met someone, before the shooting took place in the stairwell.

That’s where police found him, bleeding. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caution tape has been erected around the side entrance at the south of the building and around the surrounding pathway.

Investigators have been scouring the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance camera video.

The homicide is Toronto’s 62nd of the year. It is also East York’s second homicide in East York in less than a month and second shooting in the past week.

Two teens were found seriously wounded from gunshots behind a Cosburn Avenue apartment building on Oct. 31.

This is an update of a story posted earlier today before police issued a press release and identified the deceased.

