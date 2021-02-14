Three sought after midnight shooting near Broadview Station

A man appears to be seriously wounded by gunfire and three males are being sought after a shooting near Broadview Station last night shortly before midnight.

Police reported on Twitter at 11:55 p.m. they were responding to reports of a man shot at Broadview and Erindale avenues in East York.

About 15 minutes later they confirmed a shooting had taken place and an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound with injuries that appeared serious.

Story continues after ad

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, police said.

A shell casing was found in the area.

The three persons being sought as suspects are described as black males. One is described as in his 20 or 30s and wearing a black jacket, beige pants, black and white runners, and a red hoodie. The second is said to be wearing a black jacket, hoodie, black mask, black pants and black shoes. The third is described as wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

They were reported as having fled the scene on foot.

About this article: