Streeter File Photo EAST YORK SHOOTING: Police are investigating after a man was apparently seriously wounded near Broadview Station last night.
NEWS 

Three sought after midnight shooting near Broadview Station

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries following gunfire in East York

A man appears to be seriously wounded by gunfire and three males are being sought after a shooting near Broadview Station last night shortly before midnight.

Police reported on Twitter at 11:55 p.m. they were responding to reports of a man shot at Broadview and Erindale avenues in East York.

About 15 minutes later they confirmed a shooting  had taken place and an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound with injuries that appeared serious.

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, police said.

A shell casing was found in the area.

The three persons being sought as suspects are described as black males. One is described as in his 20 or 30s and wearing a black jacket, beige pants, black and white runners, and a red hoodie. The second is said to be wearing a black jacket, hoodie, black mask, black pants and black shoes. The third is described as wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

They were reported as having fled the scene on foot.

 

Posted: Feb 14 2021 9:59 am
Filed in: NEWS
