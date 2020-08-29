Streeter

scene of triple shooting
Jay Garak/Streeter SHOOTING SITE: Police check the Crescent Town area the day after a reported triple shooting.
NEWS 

Triple shooting in East York’s Crescent Town

Two found wounded at scene, third victim walked into hospital, police say

Three people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a triple shooting in Crescent Town, the highrise and townhouse complex in the east end of East York yesterday.

Police report being called to the area at about 9:32 p.m. on Aug. 28 and finding a person shot in the leg and another in the arm.

They were sent to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with serious injuries.

About an hour later a third victim reportedly walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators on the scene also found shell casings at the scene, police said.

The site of the incident is thought to be at or near the highrise apartment rental building at 7  Crescent Pl.

No information about suspects has been released yet.

