Two-alarm fire on 11th floor of Dawes Road apartment building

A two-alarm fire broke out in an East York apartment building in East York on Sunday, according to the fire department.

The fire erupted at about 10 a.m. on the 11th floor at 500 Dawes Road, with witnesses recalling seeing thick smoke.

“My boyfriend and I were out jogging early morning when we saw the fire,” said Eve Mendez, a resident in a neighbouring building. “There was thick smoke coming out of the building and lots of firetrucks on the scene.”

After an evacuation the scene was chaotic and some residents were telling firefighters two kids were left behind in the building.

“It was pandemonium outside the building,” said Nicholas, who didn’t want his last name used for security reasons. “There was misinformation spreading. People were saying there were kids left in the building, but in reality they were in another unit.”

There were no serious injuries, District Fire Chief Stephan Powell said in a tweet.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and cost of damages, Powell said.

Dawes Road between Gower Street and Ferris Road was blocked off temporarily but was soon reopened.

The building at 500 Dawes Rd. has been the subject of numerous tenants’ complaints about maintenance over the past 10 years.

A representative of the landlord refused to comment when questioned after the fire about the state of the building.

