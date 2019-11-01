Two teens found shot behind Cosburn Ave. apartments

Two teenagers were found wounded behind a Cosburn Avenue apartment Thursday evening and are in hospital in serious condition, police say.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers from 55 Division found the two males, each suffering from a gunshot in the torso area.

Police were responding to several calls from 149 Cosburn Ave., east of Pape Avenue, reporting three gunshots, Insp. Darren Alldrit told media on the scene.

The two victims, who appeared to be males in their late teens, were discovered behind the next-door building at 145 Cosburn Ave. where the shooting is thought to have taken place. They were checked by paramedics and sent to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Another male, considered a suspect, was seen fleeing the area on foot through backyards in the area, Alldrit said. He is described being a white male in his late teens or early 20s.

Police were carrying out an extensive search of the area with canine units.

Alldrit noted the area is mainly highrise buildings with lots of people out for Halloween that evening, so there’s a good chance someone has information on the shooting, the victims or suspects.

Police have brought in specialized investigators from their guns and gangs team to help in the investigation, Alldrit said.

