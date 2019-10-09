Victim identified, suspect vehicle video released in East York homicide

The teenage victim of the fatal hit-and run on Cedarvale Avenue early Monday morning has been identified by Toronto police who are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police have also released grainy security camera video said to show the SUV that struck the teenager.

The victim was identified as Matthew Dreaver, 16, of Toronto and his photograph was distributed by police in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Briefing media near the scene earlier in the afternoon, Toronto police detective Leslie Dunkley said the sequence of events started when Dreaver and a 14-year-old friend had a dispute with two occupants of a motor vehicle parked behind Shopper’s Drug Mart at Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive before 2 a.m. on Monday.

The two boys left the area on foot, but a few minutes later the men in the vehicle caught up to them on Cedarvale Avenue near Bracebridge Avenue, Det. Dunkley said.

“At that point the passenger of the motor vehicle exited and began to chase the victim and his friend,” he said.

The boys ran south on Cedarvale near the Stan Wadlow Clubhouse at Stan Wadlow Park, where the suspect vehicle allegedly jumped the curb and struck Dreaver from behind.

The vehicle fled west along Bracebridge Ave. and north on Woodbine, according to witnesses.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door, small SUV of unknown make or model. It appeared to be clean but has damage to its front end, police say.

The driver of the vehicle is described as male, white, 20–35 years old, 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, and having a round face, with short to balding hair.

The passenger is described as male, white, 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, and having short to balding hair.

