Woman, 32, ID’d in saliva-spreading investigation, police say

A woman shown in security camera images allegedly spreading saliva on and around a bank machine at Pape and Gowan avenues has been identified, police reported yesterday.

The images had been released May 1, the day after a woman was reported to have spit, coughed and wiped saliva on the ATM and surrounding area over a five-minute period starting at 5:33 a.m. on April 30.

The incident was discovered by bank staff at 9 a.m. and reported to police.

Anyone who visited the ATM at 1002 Pape Ave. between 5:38 a.m. and 9 a.m., on April 30 was advised to seek medical attention.

Holly Hobbs, 32, is wanted in the investigation of alleged mischief, interference with property, police say.

Police thanked the public for assistance identifying the wanted woman.

