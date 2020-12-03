Woman arrested for attempted murder in east end

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in the east end yesterday evening.

A man was rushed to a local trauma centre where he remains in critical condition, police said in a news release today.

Officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street on Dec. 2 at about 6:52 p.m.

A woman and a man had reportedly had an argument and and the woman had allegedly stabbed the man.

Candace Burkett, 35, of Toronto was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was to appear in court Dec. 3, at 10 a.m.

