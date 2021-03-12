Streeter

ambulance picture for serious injuries
File Photo LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES: A woman, 58, was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Woodbine Gardens area.
Woman crossing St. Clair East struck by vehicle, suffers serious injuries

Pickup driver allegedly hit woman when turning left on Plaxton in Woodbine Gardens area

A 58-year-old woman is in hospital with serious head injuries after being struck while crossing St. Clair Avenue East in East York yesterday afternoon.

Police say they responded at 2:40 p.m. to a personal injury collision between a pedestrian and a pickup truck at St Clair and Plaxton Drive.

The woman was reportedly crossing St. Clair on the west side of the intersection when she was allegedly struck by grey 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old man.

The truck was reported to be driving  north on Plaxton and making a making a left turn to head west on St. Clair when it struck the woman.

The woman suffered life-threatening head injuries and was transported to hospital, police said.

Plaxton ends at St. Clair, forming a T-intersection, which is regulated by traffic lights.

St. Clair and Plaxton by Google
Google, June 2019INTERSECTION: Google image shows crossing on St. Clair Avenue East where injury is reported to have taken place on March 11.

An investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services, who have asked local residents, businesses, and drivers with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.

