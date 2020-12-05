Woman wanted in explosion of Woodbine house seriously injuring two children

Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman believed to be involved in the explosion and fire on Woodbine Avenue that sent two children to hospital in serious condition.

A man, 38, was arrested earlier for the Nov. 27 explosion, which investigators say was caused by two tenants in the building using chemicals to make illicit drugs.

Johnathan Nicholson of Toronto faces nine charges, including two counts of arson causing bodily harm, two counts of Criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and arson with disregard for human life, and altering cannabis with an organic solvent.

Cassandra Nicholson of Toronto is wanted on identical charges, police said in a news release yesterday.

Emergency services responded to the explosion and subsequent fire at 1150 Woodbine Ave. at Queensdale Avenueon Friday afternoon.

Residents of the house evacuated themselves. But some of them sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene and two children suffered major burns. The children remain in serious condition in hospital, police said.

Cassandra Nicholson is described as, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

She may be driving a grey 2007 GMC Envoy SUV, with Ontario licence plate CMJS655, police said.

Anyone spotting her or the vehicle is asked to 911.

Johnathan Nicholson’s bail hearing took place via telephone on Nov. 28 and he remains in custody, according to police.

