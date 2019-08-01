Aug.15: Musical revue of Oz to play in East York

The North York-based Civic Light-Opera Co. is presenting the musical revue Songs in the Key of Oz at East York’s Papermill Theatre, 67 Pottery Rd., at Todmorden Mills on Aug. 15.

The event marks the 80 anniversary of the date when the film, The Wizard of Oz, was first released.

First staged in San Francisco in 2011, the show is performed by theatre entertainers Joe Cascone and David Haines and has been presented at several North American Oz conventions to great acclaim.

Songs in the Key of Oz chronicles, through song, the past century of stage and screen productions of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its related musical works.

Tickets are $20 and are available by calling the box office at 416-755-1717 or going online to http://www.musictheatretoronto.com/.

