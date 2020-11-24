Dec. 1 and 10: Continue consulting on the Danforth Study

Before COVID hit us, open houses on the developing plans to improve the east end’s busiest and most popular avenue, as proposed in the Danforth Study, drew hundreds of people to Monarch Park Collegiate.

Since then the city has been organizing online community meetings to continue the public consultation.

The next round includes two online meetings.

The Dec. 1 meeting will be held virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. It will provide an update on the study with a focus on presenting the Complete Streets Pilot that was implemented over the summer and the city’s plan for monitoring and evaluating this initiative.

The Dec. 10 meeting will also be from 6 to 8 p.m., but will will focus on the planning study work underway from Broadview Avenue to Coxwell Avenue, covering topics such as land use, building heights and development density, parks and public realm, and heritage.

The meetings are held using the Webex video conferencing software. For instructions on using it, check this city page: “Participate in City Virtual Engagement Events.”

You can join the Dec. 1 meeting via video or by phone, dialing +1-416-915-6530 Access Code: 177 826 0328.

Presentation slides will be posted on the city page, “Danforth Avenue Complete Street and Planning Study,” page a day before each live session.

More information on the study and meetings on the same page.

